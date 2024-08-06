Artist DPB Brings Anti-Bullying Straight To Schools With 'I Feel So Good Today (Happy Mix)' Video Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"I Feel So Good Today" (Happy Mix) - cover art for single by artist DPB (David Paul Brooks)

DPB (David Paul Brooks), American singer/ songwriter, actor, mentor, ordained minister, motivational speaker, Co-Founder/ Co-Owner of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB Muzik Inc.

DPB (David Paul Brooks), American singer/ songwriter, actor, mentor, ordained minister, motivational speaker, Co-Founder/ Co-Owner of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB Muzik Inc.

DPB (David Paul Brooks), American singer/ songwriter, actor, mentor, ordained minister, motivational speaker, Co-Founder/ Co-Owner of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB Muzik Inc.

DPB (David Paul Brooks), American singer/ songwriter, actor, mentor, ordained minister, motivational speaker, Co-Founder/ Co-Owner of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB Muzik Inc.

Billboard Hip-Hop Artist DPB Brings Anti-Bullying Straight to Schools and Communities Across the Nation With "I Feel So Good Today" (Happy Mix) Video Release

- DPB (David Paul Brooks), American singer/ songwriter

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As schools kick off the new year, David Paul Brooks (DPB ), positive rap artist and songwriter has released "I Feel So Good Today" (Happy Mix), to help children across the nation. DPB's goal is to give the youth an alternative and cutting-edge message through music that can set them free from painful issues they may be dealing with, in a relatable art form.

DPB's new single and music video addresses the nation's growing issue of bullying. Partners and animators Ouiwey Collins and Brent Beck set this new music visual message in the school environment as most reported incidents happen to children within educational facilities, in transit such as on school buses and on playgrounds. When speaking about "I Feel So Good Today", DPB expressed; "This video demonstrates that if you take the positive approach to any bad situation, you can change the narrative to be a positive outcome. Just like the example in the video about someone being bullied (Jimmy), he had a positive attitude and said nothing would ruin his day. Jimmy treaded the Bully (Bobby B) with a positive caring attitude. Jimmy also helped Bobby B later when he slipped and fell in the hallway, and because he was positive and acted with kindness to the bully, it changed the bully's heart and they became friends. The message of this video is a movement we call 'share some love, give someone a hug'. If we all did that, the world would be a much better place to live, and bullying would stop. I wrote the song to allow everyone to wake up in the morning in a positive and happy mood by speaking life over themselves. If we say positive things like 'I feel so good today', that will set your mood for the day. No bad days !"

DPB is a singer/ songwriter, an actor, clothing designer, mentor, ordained minister, motivational speaker, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB Muzik Inc .. DPB's motto in music and business is "It's not just entertainment, but innerchangement!" The artist utilizes his many talents to help youth understand that solutions to the issues they may be experiencing are available, and they begin with opening up and talking about the situation or problem. DPB has additionally created a program for schools dealing with character education issues such as bullying, but also making the right choices, respect, peer pressure, and more.

"I Feel So Good Today" - (Happy Mix) is resonating with both programmers and youth across the nation. This new visual is available on DPB's YouTube channel: . The music video is also available streaming on outlets and channels: Music Video TV - Premium Artists Channel - Roku and Amazon Fire, 'My Music Video Channel' - Saorsa TV Network/ Roku (US and UK), The Music Network - Roku, Apple, Amazon in 17 countries, Otel Music Videos / Otel Universe - Roku, ROCK TV Mix - Roku, URBAN Worldwide - Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Music World TV - Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, No More Dirty TV and Radio - NMD Inc. org, AGH MEDIA - Its All Good in The Hood TV streaming on Roku and Apple TV, WCCA TV / WCCA TV 13 -Video Jam Public Access - Broadcast TV - cable and Roku, More Music - WKTV and GRTV 25 - MI, cable, Jam Session - TX, cable, as well as added by the WEMIX European music video POOL, featured on POZE Magazine's Entertainment website and the Nonoki music platform.

For over 25 years, DPB has developed relationships with pastors in multiple US cities to focus on bringing ministry to youth, and looks forward to creating new relationships with those around the world who wish to become involved to embolden these efforts. "Children are the future, and it is critical they learn how very important they each are, so they may be confident and strive to become all that they hope and dream. Overcoming societal issues and problems frees them to focus on the things that matter most."

DPB's ministry program has taken him to new heights in music with mass appeal, to teach, minister, and motivate children all across the globe. The artist ministers around the world impacting the lives and hearts of people of all ages. In the United States, DPB was the Hip-Hop worship leader at the largest youth ministry“The Basement” in Birmingham AL which averaged over 8,000 youth weekly, and also in other similar movements around the world. DPB continues with his community involvements such as the“Party in the Park” program that brings his ministry and program to neglected areas of cities across the country which incorporate free food, prize giveaways, music, and special sporting events to get the community together for good times and fellowship. Recently, DPB teamed up with the Fargo ND police department and created“Fargo United” which brought the whole city of Fargo together.

DPB Muzik Inc. has recently released“Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)” from his upcoming album with the same name that exhibits his talents and accomplishments as a composer, writer and artist and solidify his abilities in creating chart topping hits. To further increase his positive buzz in the music industry, DPB will be dropping his new album, along with a series of mini movies, and a first-of-its-kind picture book that follows the 30 plus years of DPBs ministry.

DPB -THE ARTIST:

DPB has shared the stage with many great artists including the legendary Bootsy Collins, Salt 'n Pepa, Kool Moe Dee, Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, King, and Country, Unspoken, Toby Mac, Anointed, Deion Sanders, Canton Jones to name a few. To add to his impressive resume, he has appeared and/or performed on television shows that include BET (Teen Summit) Gospel Special. DPB was also a member of D.O.C. (Disciples of Christ), a Grammy and Dove nominated group.

DPB has charted on the Billboard Charts in Christian Rock Radio and received national airplay with the song "Brighter Day" which reached #15, and his single "Feels So Good Today" was most added twice on the Billboard. In 2023, DPB reached #2 on the Urban Influencer Christian Hip Hop Chart with "Godmode", and hit #1 on the same chart with“Let It Go”. In 2024 DPB continues to climb the charts with his single“Undefeated 3.0 Radio Edit” taking the #1 spot on the AC Top 40 on the National Radio Hits Charts for 5 straight weeks, including #4 on the TOP 40 and #3 on the CHRISTIAN charts, along with #1 on the Independent Music Network Mainstream Chart, while earning #1 Single of 2023 in 'Louder Than Music' magazine.

DPB has been recognized for the following accomplishments:

National Radio Hits (Los Angeles and New York) AC – TOP 40 #1 - DPB - UNDEFEATED 3.0 (RADIO EDIT) 5 straight weeks in a row.

"The Independent Music Network Mainstream Top 30 Countdown" #1 - DPB - UNDEFEATED 3.0 (RADIO EDIT)

Christian Artist DPB wins 2023 LTTM Awards“2023 Single of the Year.” #1 - DPB - UNDEFEATED 3.0 (RADIO EDIT)

Robinson Film Awards - (RFA) Best Music Video - DPB“UNDEFEATED 3.0 (RADIO EDIT)”

Golden Lion International Film Festival (GLIFF) Award Winner- DPB“UNDEFEATED 3.0 (RADIO EDIT)”

"Feel So Good Today" 2x most added song on Billboard Chart - Christian Rock - national airplay.

"Brighter Day" charted #15 on Billboard Christian Rock - national airplay.

“Let It Go” reached #1 on the Christan Hip Hop Urban Influencer Charts

“Godmode” reached #2 on Christian Urban Influencer Charts

"Feel So Good Today" - #1 download and stream - 5 weeks straight in "Adult Contemporary" and the #1 on the Christian Top 20 MPE.

DPB“Undefeated” performed live at the Red-Letter Awards dedicated it to the US War Veterans.

DPB nominated as God's Messenger category at Red-Letter Awards.

DPB nominated by The Birmingham Area Music Awards for a Bama Award for Best Gospel/Christian Artist.

DPB nominated by the Urban Inspiration Awards for Best Hip Hop Artist, Charted #7 on iTunes in Europe

"Feel So Good Today - featured as the "Survival Song of 2024" in Associated Press and 297 other news outlets around the world.

DPB - Nominated for 4 Josie awards.

DPB - Nominated for 4 Prayze Factor awards.

DPB joined forces with his business partner and best friend Brent Beck and created BreBro International Group LLC, an umbrella corporation with 13 subsidiaries spanning everything from music, video, merchandise, apparel, ministry, jewelry, shoes, outreach, among others. DPB Muzik Inc. is their record label that was created to assist and promote Christian and Gospel artists while reenergizing the music industry and secular marketplace under Gods' divine rule.

DPB's NEW 23-minute movie "Undefeated 3.0" is about to premiere and be released on all streaming platforms. In addition, his latest book entitled "Living A Life Undefeated 3.0" is being published and will be available soon. To get involved and stay up on the latest new music, news, shows, films and release information visit DPB at World of DPB: . Follow DPB on social media platforms, Instagram: , Facebook: , Twitter/X: , and TikTok: @worldofdpb .

Rive Video

Rive Music Video Distribution, Promotion, PR

+1 908-601-1409

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

DPB I Feel So Good Today (Happy Mix) Official Music Video