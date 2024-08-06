Azerbaijani Greco-Roman Qualified For Paris 2024 Quarterfinals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov has qualified for 2024 Summer in Paris, Azernews reports.

In the 1/8 finals, Sanan Suleymanov defeated Aik Mnatsakanyan (Bulgaria) in the 77 kg weight class.

The match ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the Azerbaijani wrestler.

Note that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr