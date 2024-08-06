Azerbaijani Greco-Roman Qualified For Paris 2024 Quarterfinals
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov has qualified
for 2024 Summer olympics in Paris, Azernews
reports.
In the 1/8 finals, Sanan Suleymanov defeated Aik Mnatsakanyan
(Bulgaria) in the 77 kg weight class.
The match ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the Azerbaijani
wrestler.
Note that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev
(100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92
kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11,
2024.
