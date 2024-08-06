Titan Hospitality Group Debuts New Concept: The Farmhouse Gambrills

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Farm-to-fork restaurant is the fourth Titan Hospitality Group restaurant to open in Anne Arundel County

CROFTON, Md., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Hospitality Group , the premier restaurant management group in the mid-Atlantic with over 25 years of hospitality experience, announces the opening of its latest concept, The Farmhouse , in Gambrills. The farm-to-fork restaurant joins three additional Titan Hospitality Group restaurants in Anne Arundel County and is the fifth concept in the restaurant group's portfolio.



Inspired by sister concepts Blackwall Barn & Lodge and The Lodge , The Farmhouse pulls key features from the two restaurants and provides a localized rustic experience. Working with local farmers and fishers, this concept is grounded in the core belief that the freshest, most flavorful ingredients come from those dedicated to their craft and the land they cultivate. An ode to the farm-to-fork values The Farmhouse is founded on, the restaurant has a fresh herb garden on-site out for the culinary team to utilize when preparing dishes.

“We take pride in partnering with local purveyors, supporting quality, sustainable, and traditional farming and crafting exceptional cuisine,” said James King, CEO, Titan Hospitality Group.“The Farmhouse is soon to become a destination for the community, and we are excited to continue our expansion in our backyard here in Anne Arundel County.”

The Farmhouse includes three private dining rooms named after farming culture, the Harvest Room, Orchard Room, and Homestead Hall, seating 12, 16, and 45 guests, respectively. The menu includes a heavy emphasis on locally sourced produce, butchered meats, and poultry, along with house-made specialties and drinks. Vegan and gluten free menus are available as well.

For more information on The Farmhouse, please visit . You can stay connected to The Farmhouse via social media @TheFarmhouseGambrills on Facebook and Instagram .

​​ About Titan Hospitality Group :

Titan Hospitality Group is the premier restaurant group in the mid-Atlantic. Headquartered in Anne Arundel County, Titan Hospitality Group owns, operates, and is affiliated with restaurants in DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Its portfolio includes five restaurant concepts, including Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Blackwall Hitch, Smashing Grapes, The Lodge, and The Farmhouse. For more information, visit .

