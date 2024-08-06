Ancient pyramid in Egypt construction reveals usage of hydraulic lift

(MENAFN) New research suggests that one of Egypt's oldest pyramids, the Pyramid of Djoser, built approximately 4,700 years ago, may have employed an innovative hydraulic lift system to transport and position its massive stone blocks. This revelation challenges traditional theories about how ancient Egyptians constructed their monumental structures and opens up new avenues for understanding their technological capabilities.



According to lead researcher Xavier Landreau, CEO of the Paleotechnic research institute, the study proposes that workers utilized a hydraulic mechanism powered by water from a nearby dam. This system enabled them to elevate heavy stones by raising and lowering a float within shafts, facilitating the precise placement of these stones in the pyramid's construction.



The discovery not only underscores the advanced technical knowledge possessed by ancient Egyptian architects but also prompts a reassessment of historical narratives surrounding pyramid construction. Previous theories often emphasized the use of ramps or lever systems to transport and position stones, but the introduction of hydraulic technology suggests a more sophisticated approach.



While the study focuses on the Pyramid of Djoser, located in Saqqara, further investigation is warranted to determine if similar hydraulic methods were employed in the construction of other iconic pyramids such as those at Giza. These findings could potentially unravel the mysteries surrounding how the largest monoliths, like those in the pyramids of Khufu and Khafre, were lifted and placed with such precision.



The implications of this research extend beyond the technological achievements of ancient Egypt, offering insights into their engineering prowess and the organizational capabilities required for monumental construction projects. As archaeologists and historians delve deeper into these discoveries, they aim to uncover additional clues about the ancient civilization's ingenuity and the evolution of construction techniques over millennia.

