Situation On Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka Road Under Control Of AFU - NG

As of now, the situation on the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka road is under the control of Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, on the air of the national telethon "United News ".

"One of the tasks is to cut the road [the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road] or take it under fire control. The situation is currently under control," said Muzychuk.

According to him, the enemy's efforts are aimed at gaining fire control over this area as well, but the Defence Forces are fulfilling their tasks to prevent this, as well as to prevent advances in other areas.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, a large number of firefights are taking place in the vicinity of populated areas. They are aimed at trying to take fire control or cut this important section," the NGU spokesman added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 133 combat engagements were registered along the entire frontline over the past day, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

