American army provides great drone base in Niger

(MENAFN) The United States military has completed the handover of its final air base in Niger, marking the conclusion of a significant counter-terrorism partnership in West Africa, as confirmed by the Department of Defense on Monday. This move effectively concludes an era of extensive US investment in Niger, where Airbase 201 served as a pivotal hub for drone operations aimed at combating extremism across the region.



In a joint statement with the Niger of National Defense, the Pentagon praised the cooperative efforts between United States and Nigerien armed forces, highlighting the smooth and expedited turnover process of the air base. The decision to relinquish control of Airbase 201 comes amidst evolving diplomatic and security dynamics following a coup in Niger in July last year, which saw the military seize power from democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.



The United States has been a key partner in Niger's efforts against terrorism, having invested approximately USD110 million into Airbase 201 over the years. However, relations between Washington and Niamey began to deteriorate following the coup, with the United States initially hesitant to label the events as a coup until several months later in October.



Recent developments also saw the majority of US troops, totaling around 1,000 personnel, withdrawn from Niger. Earlier this month, Air Base 101 in Niamey was also handed over to Nigerien forces, marking a further reduction in United States military presence in the country. These actions followed Niger's decision in March to terminate the bilateral agreement that had previously allowed United States troops to operate within its borders.



The decision to end the partnership came after discussions where United States officials raised concerns about other foreign influences in Niger, including the anticipated presence of Russian forces and reports of Iran's activities seeking raw materials within the country. These geopolitical considerations have underscored Niger's evolving diplomatic relationships and its strategic repositioning within the broader West African security landscape.



As the United States concludes its military operations in Niger, the region faces new challenges and opportunities, with implications for both regional security dynamics and international partnerships aimed at combating extremism and maintaining stability in West Africa.

MENAFN06082024000045015687ID1108522380