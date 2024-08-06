Chief Prosecutor of ICC announces his intention to seek arrest warrants for key individuals responsible for ongoing violence in Sudan

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, announced on Monday his intention to soon seek arrest warrants for key individuals responsible for ongoing violence in Sudan. Speaking before the United Nations Security Council, Khan highlighted the progress made by ICC investigators, analysts, and experts in the probe into war crimes committed in the region.



Khan expressed optimism that within the next six months, he would be in a position to formally request warrants for the arrest of individuals deemed most culpable for the atrocities unfolding in Sudan. The ICC's renewed investigation, initiated last year, aims to hold perpetrators accountable for serious human rights violations and atrocities.



While noting some positive strides in cooperation from the Sudanese government, Khan stressed the necessity for continued and enhanced collaboration, particularly with General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and the Sudanese armed forces. He underscored the importance of ongoing engagement to facilitate the ICC's efforts in addressing the grave humanitarian situation in Sudan, particularly in Darfur.



During his presentation of the biannual report to the United Nations Security Council, Khan lamented the deteriorating conditions in Sudan, describing the past six months as particularly dire for the people of Darfur. The ICC's pursuit of justice in Sudan underscores its commitment to upholding international law and seeking accountability for perpetrators of egregious crimes against humanity.



As the ICC prepares to advance its legal proceedings, the international community remains vigilant in its support for efforts aimed at ending violence and ensuring justice and reconciliation for the affected populations in Sudan. The forthcoming issuance of arrest warrants represents a crucial step towards achieving accountability and addressing longstanding grievances in the region.

