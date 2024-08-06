Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'Concerned' About Campus Safety Of US Varsities: 'Arent Safe Centers Of Learning Anymore...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rajeev Chandrasekhar shows concerns about campus safety of US varsities and urged US Ambassor Eric Garcetti to India to provide transparent disclosures. The comment comes as Garcetti to urges Indian students to join US varsities.

Earlier today, Garcetti posted on X (previously Twitter) Students and parents, I'm thrilled to invite you to our #EducationUSA Fairs, which are taking place all over India this month. This is your chance to meet representatives from more than 80 U.S. universities and learn about admissions, scholarships and much more. Register now to make your dream of studying in the U.S. a reality.

Replying to it, Chandrasekhar said, as you invite our Young Indians to study in the US. I Am also US Uni graduate and can testify to some excellent Univs in the US.

But as recent violence and targetted intimidation on US campuses have shown, US campuses arent the same safe centers of learning anymore and many Indian parents had to rush their children back to India. So fairs are good but pls do hv transparent disclosures of campus safety as well.





The commennt comes amid tensions at college campuses across the US.

Earlier this year, a brawl erupted at UCLA after a pro-Palestinian encampment was forcefully attacked, the school's chancellor said Wednesday, while activists at the University of Wisconsin in Madison clashed with police officers who destroyed their tents, in a day of escalating violence on some college campuses over the war in Gaza.

Fifteen people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, including one person who was hospitalised, according to the president of the University of California system. The chaotic scenes unfolded Wednesday after police burst into a building occupied by anti-war protesters at Columbia University on Tuesday night, breaking up a demonstration that had paralysed the school.



