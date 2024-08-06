Bangladesh Protests: Minorities, Temples 'Attacked', Helpline For 'Hindu Families' Launched After Sheikh Hasina Resigns

(MENAFN- Live Mint) External Affairs S Jaishankar express worry over against minorities in violence-hit Bangladesh. In a speech in Parliament on Tuesday, Jaishankar said, "Properties of individuals associated with the were torched across the country."

"What was particularly worrying was that minorities, their businesses and temples also came under attack at multiple locations. The full extent of this is still not clear," Jaishakar said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

According to News 18, an ISKCON temple in Meherpur i Bangladesh's Khulna division was vandalised and set on fire by protesters on Monday. Meanwhile, a screengrab of a telegram channel, that went viral, claimed“13 Hindu homes and 3 temples were set on fire”.

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Monday that Hindus were being slaughtered in various parts amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh and more than 1 crore refugees are likely to enter West Bengal soon.

“Hindus are being slaughtered in Bangladesh. If the situation in Bangladesh is not brought under control in the next few days, then the people of Bengal should be ready to accept more than one crore refugees just like 1947 or the 1971 Liberation War ,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Earlier in the day, European Union diplomats in Bangladesh said they were "very concerned" about reports of "multiple attacks against places of worship and members of religious, ethnic and other minorities in Bangladesh."

According to Dhaka Tribune, the Bangladesh Army shared contact numbers of those in the Army whom the minorities could connect with in case of any threat or attack.

The Army provided a list of numbers to call for Hindu families or mandirs. The report said, "...this applies to other denominations as well, in case they are under attack or in any sort of danger all over Bangladesh". These were the numbers released by the Army on August 5 to help the minorities:

1. Dinajpur: Lt Col Raushanul Islam (01769682454)

2. Mymensingh: Capt Faisal (01769208174)

3. Sirajganj: Capt Shudipto (01769510524)

4. Rampura: CO- Lt Col Rehgir Al Shahid (01769053150)

5. Rangpur: Capt Ashraf (01615332446)

6. Rangpur: Capt Maariz (01745207469)

7. Kishoreganj (Bhairab): Capt Raihan (01769202354), Adjt (01769202366)

8. Jessore: Capt Sabbir (01886-910514)

9. Rajbari: Capt Enam (01795-615950)

10. Dhaka (Jatrabari): Capt Hemel (01766162077)

11. Uttara , Airport, Diabari: CO (01769024280), Adjt (01769024284), Capt Sazzad (Parvez) (01769510457)

12. Cox's Bazar: Capt Muztahid (01769119988),

13. Thakurgaon: Lt Faiz (01769510866), Capt Mohtashim (01769009855)

14. Mirpur Area: Capt Mahomud (01833585736, 01769024256), Adjt (01769024254)

For Dhaka

1. Capt Saikat: 017 6951 0515 (Mohammadpur)

2. Capt Ridnan Saleh: +880 16 4196 8237 (Mohammadpur)

3. ⁠Capt Ashik: +880 17 3899 8458 (Segunbagicha)

4. ⁠Capt Abrar: +880 17 4156 9832 (Uttara)

5. ⁠Capt Atahar Ishtiaq: +880 17 6951 1144 (Mirpur)

6. ⁠Capt Zarraf: 01708375371 (Stadium, Polton)

7. ⁠Capt Nasif: +880 17 6951 0803 (Baridhara)

8. Lt Imrul 81: +880 17 0526 0019 (Agargaon)

9. Adjt 21 Engrs Bn: 01769013094 (Gulshan/Banani)

10. Capt Shihab: 017 6604 7323 (Motijheel, Bangladesh Bank KPI)