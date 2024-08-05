Dubai: Emirates Cancels Flights To Dhaka Amid Civil Unrest In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai headquartered Emirates has cancelled flights to Dhaka due to the ongoing civil unrest in Bangladesh. The following flights, on August 5 and 6, have been cancelled.



EK587/August 5 – Dhaka to Dubai

EK584/August 5 – Dubai to Dhaka EK585/August 6 – Dhaka to Dubai

In a update, UAE's flag carrier said customers connecting on flights to Dhaka on 6 August will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

The airline said that they are monitoring the situation closely. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options. Those who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements, Emirates said.

The airline advised customers to visit the 'Manage Your Booking' page to receive the latest updates on flights.

Etihad Airways ceased its flight operations to Dhaka in 2023.

On Monday, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the countr , ending her 15-year rule after widespread protests on Sunday killed nearly 100 people.

The nationwide unrest in July was sparked by a reintroduction of job quotas for highly sought-after civil service positions.

Internet was suspended, telecommunication lines disrupted, and a curfew was imposed. The military was also called in to quell the unrest.

Protests paused after the Supreme Court scrapped the quota , but resumed soon after as demonstrators took to the streets, seeking justice for the families of those killed during the unrest.

Bangladeshi missions in UAE have advised their fellow citizens to show "utmost restraint" and abide by local laws.

Last month, three Bangladeshis were sentenced to life imprisonment, and 54 others to be deported after serving sentences for inciting riots in the UAE to put pressure on the government in their home country.

