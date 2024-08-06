Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Increase Her Fee After 'Citadel: Hunny Bunny'? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now preparing for the release of Citadel: Hunny Bunny. However, do you know how much the would charge for the spy thriller? According to a recent Siasat rumor, Samantha's salary for Citadel has jumped to Rs 10 crore for the web series. Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian series set in the Citadel universe, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The show was unveiled during Prime Video's special event earlier this year.

Citadel: Honey Bunny released date

In addition to Varun and Samantha, Citadel: Honey Bunny includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in prominent parts. It will be launched on Prime Video on November 7th.

Samantha's health

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made waves in 2022 after revealing her diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune illness. This revelation drove her to leave the film profession to focus on her health.

Samantha divorce alimony



Naga Chaitanya had stated earlier this year that their divorce was official. Samantha argued that the auto-immune ailment known as myositis, the failing marriage, and box office failures appeared to be a triple whammy. The family offered Samantha a large sum of money, approximately 200 crore, as divorce compensation, but Samantha refused to accept the money, claiming that she become a star from nothing and could continue her life without anyone's help or money.

Professional front

Samantha most recently appeared in the film 'Kushi' alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She has announced her future film, 'Bangaram', which would be her debut feature film as a producer. More information on the film is still awaited. She is also looking forward to the release of Raj and DK's series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.