5 Jaw-Dropping NASA Images That Will Make You Question Wonders Of Universe Sulphur Crystals On Mars And More

NASA images: The exquisite photos captured by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) give a glimpse into the profound visuals of the universe.

The real-time images captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, and NASA's Chandra Space-based Observatory provide valuable insight into cosmic phenomena.

The grandeur and complexity of the extra-terrestrial world are perfectly depicted by the series of images shared by the American space agency. There is much to uncover, from celestial bodies, planets, nebula, moon, star clusters, and interacting galaxies to black holes in the vast expanse of space. While some images solve mysteries and help us explore secrets waiting to be unfurled, others create complexities in our given knowledge structure.

Here are five images from space shared by the space agency, which provide a glimpse of the extraterrestrial world in unprecedented detail.

The Deep Space Network's Goldstone Solar System Radar released a picture showing seven radar observations of the asteroid 2011 UL21 during its close approach with Earth.

When captured, the asteroid marked by 'white circles' with its small moon was 4.1 million miles (6.6 million kilometres) away from Earth. NASA states,“Passing Earth on June 27, 2024, the asteroid was discovered in 2011 by the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey in Tucson, Arizona. This marked the first time it came close enough to Earth to be imaged by radar.”

Binary Asteroid with Moon

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover captured these sulphur crystals on June 4, 2024, found inside a rock.

The image captured by Curiosity's Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) onboard the rover elaborately details the structure of sulphur crystals. The space agency's description says, "This rock was nicknamed "Convict Lake" after a location in California's Sierra Nevada. Curiosity's Alpha Particle X-ray spectrometer (APXS) found that the crystalline material is elemental sulfur."