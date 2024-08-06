Argent LNG Has Initial Consultation Meeting With FERC, Moves Towards Pre-Filing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

METAIRIE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Argent is pursuing approval from the United States Regulatory Commission (FERC) to begin the environmental pre-filing review for its mid-sized onshore LNG export project in Louisiana. This crucial step marks the beginning of an endeavor to enhance the LNG infrastructure in the region, addressing both international energy needs and the local community.On August 1, 2024, representatives of Argent LNG, led by Jonathan Bass, met with FERC staff to introduce the project and discuss approval to move into pre-filing. The meeting included key stakeholders from various organizations: Chett Chaisson, Executive Director of Port Fourchon ; Vasant Saith (VP), Alden Evans (VP), and Priya Srinivasan (Manger of US Regulatory and Atmospherics) from Worley ; and Tony Eaton (SVP) from Chart Industries. This gathering underscored the collaborative effort and multi-faceted expertise driving the project forward.“This step marks a significant milestone in Argent LNG's journey to providing LNG to countries seeking the reliability of baseload energy originating from the United States of America,” said Jonathan Bass.“Argent is looking to build one of the most technologically advanced projects in the United States. Our goal is to set a new standard for efficiency, safety, environmental and ethical business stewardship in the LNG industry.”Upon completion of the meeting, Argent LNG plans to apply to FERC later this year, seeking authorizations under Section 3 of the Natural Gas Act. Argent LNG anticipates receiving final FERC authorization in 2026, with a project launch slated for Q4 2029.The proposed project includes the construction of up to 12 LNG trains with a combined capacity of 25 MTPA. The facility will be situated on an approximately 144-acre leased site in Port Fourchon, a strategic location that offers optimal access to Europe and Southeast Asia. This site selection reflects Argent LNG's commitment to leveraging existing infrastructure while minimizing environmental impact.Argent LNG's project promises to deliver a host of benefits, including significant contributions to the local and national economy, job creation, and advancements in clean energy technology. The development of this facility is expected to generate numerous employment opportunities during both the construction and operational phases, providing a substantial boost to the local and national workforce.Furthermore, Argent LNG is dedicated to incorporating proven but cutting-edge technologies and best practices in environmental management. The company's approach includes rigorous environmental assessments, the implementation of state-of-the-art emissions control systems, and ongoing monitoring to ensure compliance with all regulations. This commitment to sustainability is central to Argent LNG's vision of becoming a leader in the global LNG market.As Argent LNG moves forward with its plans, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver a state-of-the-art LNG export facility that not only meets stringent standards but also contributes to the growing global demand for clean energy. The meeting with FERC and other stakeholders highlights the shared commitment to achieving these goals.About Argent LNG: Argent LNG is a forward-thinking company dedicated to providing sustainable and innovative liquefied natural gas solutions. Committed to environmental stewardship and excellence, Argent LNG aims to lead the industry in developing efficient and eco-friendly LNG infrastructure and services. Visit

