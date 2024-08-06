C700 By Cgx Shanghai Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. Wins Gold In A' Footwear And Fashion Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative outdoor sneakers C700 by Cgx Shanghai Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. recognized with prestigious A' Design Award in Footwear, Shoes & Boots Design category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of footwear design, has announced Cgx Shanghai Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. as a winner in the Footwear, Shoes and Boots Design category for their innovative work, the C700 outdoor sneakers. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the C700 design within the footwear industry and positions it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.The C700 outdoor sneakers by Cgx Shanghai Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. demonstrate a keen understanding of current trends and needs within the footwear industry. By combining advanced technology, high-quality materials, and stylish design elements, the C700 aligns with industry standards while offering practical benefits to users. This innovative approach showcases the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering products that resonate with modern consumers.What sets the C700 apart is its perfect balance between functionality and design. The flexible TPU heel provides excellent arch support, while the breathable mesh and supportive tech fabric on the sides and rubberized upper offer stability and a comfortable fit. The minimalist design, inspired by urban architecture, allows the user's personality to shine through. These unique features demonstrate Cgx Shanghai Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.'s dedication to creating footwear that excels in both performance and style.Winning the A' Footwear, Shoes and Boots Design Award serves as a motivation for Cgx Shanghai Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire the brand to explore new design directions and foster further advancements in the field of outdoor footwear. By consistently delivering high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers, Cgx Shanghai Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. has the potential to make a lasting impact on the industry.C700 was designed by Guanghui Wang, Miao He, Allen Sun, and the talented team at Cgx Shanghai Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning C700 outdoor sneakers at:About Cgx Shanghai Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.CGX (Shanghai) Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. is a company focused on the design, production, and sales of outdoor travel supplies. With a strong sales team, professional technical team, and the support of Mr. Chen Guoxue, a renowned craftsman in China's light industry, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality outdoor travel products to a new generation of Chinese consumers. CGX (Shanghai) Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. has offline sales stores throughout Shanghai, Jiangsu, Hubei, and other regions, reflecting their commitment to expanding their reach and serving a wide customer base.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a significant recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and make a notable impact on their target audience. Winners of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to surpass expectations in the fields of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Golden A' Design Award recipients serve as industry benchmarks, inspiring future generations of designers and encouraging continuous innovation.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in various industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

