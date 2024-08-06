Manchester initiates groundbreaking clinical trials with graphene brain implants

(MENAFN) Manchester is poised to make significant strides in neuroscience with the initiation of clinical trials for the world’s first brain implant made from graphene, a revolutionary material discovered two decades ago by researchers at the University of Manchester. This innovative trial, set to commence later this month, represents a major breakthrough in brain-computer interfacing. Researchers at the Manchester National Graphene Institute are optimistic that this pioneering experiment will enhance the sensitivity of brain-machine interactions compared to existing technologies. The potential benefits of this advancement are substantial, including improved treatments for neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and stroke, as well as enabling individuals with disabilities to translate their thoughts into speech or movement.



In the initial trial, a team from Salford Royal Hospital will insert a flexible graphene electrode into a patient’s brain during surgery to remove a glioblastoma. This implant is designed to accurately stimulate and monitor neural activity, aiming to preserve critical brain functions while the cancer is excised. The primary goal of this trial is to ensure the safety of the graphene electrodes and evaluate the quality of the signals recorded, as well as the implant’s effectiveness in brain stimulation. Kostas Kostarelos, a professor at the University of Manchester and the trial’s lead scientist, emphasized that this first-in-human study is crucial for assessing the graphene implant’s performance and safety.



The graphene implants are developed by nBrain, a neurotechnology firm based in Barcelona, which was established with support from the European Union’s €1 billion Graphene Flagship program, in collaboration with the Catalan Institute of Nanotechnology and the University of Manchester. Following these initial trials, the next phase will involve testing a more advanced brain implant aimed at treating Parkinson’s disease. This device will feature two interconnected components: one in the cerebral cortex to monitor and interpret brain electrical activity, and the other to provide precise stimulation to specific brain areas affected by Parkinson’s, surpassing the capabilities of current deep brain stimulation devices.



