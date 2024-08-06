The Forum By Joel Putnam, Justin Nardone, And Joonhaeng Lee Wins Gold In A' 3D Printing Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Forum

Innovative Pavilion Design Recognized for Excellence in 3D Printed Forms and Products

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of 3D printing design, has announced The Forum by Joel Putnam, Justin Nardone, and Joonhaeng Lee as the winner in the 3D Printed Forms and Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of The Forum's innovative design within the 3D printing and the broader design community.The Forum's award-winning design showcases the potential of 3D printing technology to create large-scale, lightweight structures that are both easy to produce and quick to assemble. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in the 3D printing industry, which seek to streamline manufacturing processes and enhance the functionality of printed products. The Forum's success in addressing these challenges demonstrates its relevance to industry professionals and potential customers alike.The Forum's unique design features a unified structure and facade composed of 66 fluid, aerospace-grade aluminum panels. Each panel is digitally formed using state-of-the-art machinery, eliminating the need for traditional tooling or dies. This innovative manufacturing process allows for the creation of complex, customized shapes in a matter of minutes, resulting in a modular structure that is lightweight, structurally sound, and easy to assemble using basic hand tools.The recognition bestowed upon The Forum by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the project's innovative approach and its potential to inspire future designs in the 3D printing industry. By showcasing the capabilities of digital sheet metal forming technologies, The Forum sets a new standard for the creation of large-scale, lightweight structures, paving the way for further exploration and innovation in this field.The Forum was designed by a talented team of professionals: Joel Putnam, Justin Nardone, and Joonhaeng Lee. Their combined expertise in design, fabrication, and advanced manufacturing technologies allowed them to bring this groundbreaking project to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Joel Putnam, Justin Nardone and Joonhaeng LeeJoel Putnam, Justin Nardone, and Joonhaeng Lee are a team of designers and professionals based in the United States. Justin Nardone, the Founder and CEO of Figur, brings over 15 years of experience in the design and fabrication of supertall towers, kinetic buildings, digital fabrication, and 3D printed structures. The team's diverse background and expertise in advanced manufacturing technologies have allowed them to create innovative, boundary-pushing designs like The Forum.About Figur InferenceFigur Inference is a multidisciplinary design firm, research collective, and strategic planning consultancy with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, and affiliates in Hong Kong and Germany. The firm provides architecture, interiors, and urban and strategic services for the built environment, drawing on research, analytical processes, and artistic intuition. Figur, a hardware technology company, is changing the way industries manufacture sheet metal components by developing proprietary, leading-edge technology that enables the production of complex parts without tooling or dies.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners of this award are noted for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this esteemed honor.About A' Design AwardThe A' 3D Printed Forms and Products Design Award is a highly respected competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of 3D printing design. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts a diverse range of participants, including designers, agencies, companies, and influential entities from all countries. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the 3D printing industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to promote superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

