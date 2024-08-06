'Piyaa Albela' Fame Sheen Dass Organises 'Shanti Puja' To Mourn Loss Of Her Pet

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Sheen Dass has organised a 'shanti puja' for her beloved pet dog, Scrappy, who recently passed away due to a tumour.

Sheen shared a picture of the puja ceremony on her Instagram stories, showing a photo of Scrappy placed on a table adorned with flowers and other arrangements for the ritual.

A priest is also seen in the background.

The image was captioned:“Om shanti shanti shanti.”

In another story, Sheen posted a picture of Scrappy surrounded by baby angel graphics.

On July 14, Sheen had posted a with Scrappy, showing marks on his face due to the tumour.

In the video, the actress is seen smiling and kissing her dog.

Sheen wrote a heartfelt note:“Scrappy. Loving us for over 17 years. The thing on his face is a tumour. We are doing everything we can to keep him comfortable and happy. As he has aged, he got arthritis, blindness, and now tumors. Despite all, he continues to love us unconditionally, proving just how strong he is. Here's to you, Scrappy AKA scrappuDaa AKA C crappy AKA crappu. And to all the pets who've given us their all. We love you.”

Two days ago, Sheen shared a throwback picture with Scrappy, announcing his passing.

The post was captioned:“I lost a piece of my heart with you today, but I know we will meet again someday. Life won't be the same without you.”

Sheen is known for her work in shows like 'Piyaa Albela', 'Dadi Amma.. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!' and the web series 'Tanaav'.

'Tanaav' is an action thriller directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn, featuring Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, Waluscha De Sousa, and Zarina Wahab.