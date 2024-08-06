A.P. Dhillon Shares Glimpse Of Upcoming Track Ft. Salman Khan, Says ‘Don’T Call It A Comeback’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Punjabi star A.P. Dhillon is set to release his upcoming track, 'Old Money', on August 9. However, he has advised his admirers not to label the track as his“comeback.”

On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram and shared a snippet from the music video, which he directed himself.

The clip features superstar Salman Khan and shows A.P. seeking his permission to visit some place.

A.P. Dhillon, who revolutionised Punjabi music by introducing 80s synthpop elements, has been away from the limelight for almost a year following the release of his Prime Video documentary, 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind'.

While fans speculated that the singer-songwriter was on hiatus, A.P. Dhillon revealed that he didn't go anywhere but was working round the clock to ensure he designs the best piece of music for his listeners.

He penned a heartfelt note in the caption, emphasising that streaming data, awards, and media attention only inflate an artist's ego and detract from what really matters -- their art.

A.P. Dhillon wrote:“I started out as an artist hoping to inspire the next generation and leave a legacy that really impacts our culture and community. Streams, awards, sold-out shows, the headlines... along the way I learned that all of these things do nothing but inflate your ego and take away from what really matters... the music... the art.”

Known for chart-topping tracks like 'Brown Munde', 'Excuses', and 'Summer High', A.P. Dhillon shared that he got tired of doing things the simple way, which is why he has been taking his time to create something truly special.

He added,“With God's blessings, I got two of the biggest icons our world has ever seen to support me in accomplishing this goal. Everything I have been working on is to prove to you that reality can really be greater than your dreams if you focus on what truly matters to you as a human being. I am working as hard as ever and hope you like what is to come. 'Old Money' out this Friday. Don't call it a comeback.”