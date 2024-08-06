Msheireb Downtown Doha Announces New Family Programmes For August

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Msheireb Properties yesterday announced the addition of new activities to its successful summer programme at Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD), as well as a host of additional Msheireb Museums workshops. As August unfolds, Msheireb Downtown Doha remains the city's premier summer destination.

Whether seeking family entertainment, cultural experiences, or a cool retreat from the heat, MDD offers a diverse and enriching atmosphere for all.

Opened on August 1 at the Msheireb Galleria Roof Terrace, the new Splash Zone offers a refreshing escape from the summer heat. This exciting attraction features four water inflatables suitable for all ages, complemented by outlets selling ice cream and retail items. Open to both residents and visitors at a nominative fee.

From August 15 to 31, Msheireb Galleria will host Checklist Version 2, a unique back-to-school-themed event. The experience will transport visitors decades back to historic Qatari school days with displays of vintage school items.

Participants can join spelling bee competitions, enjoy face painting, and explore arts and crafts stations. A special reading nook will host storytelling sessions, adding to the immersive experience. To help families prepare for the new academic year, retail booths will offer a selection of school supplies.

These additions complement the ongoing summer activities at MDD, which have been running since July 15 and will continue through August 31. Residents and visitors can still enjoy popular attractions such as the Skill Fest Zone, featuring an exhibition by wildlife photographer Azzam Al Mannai, the creative Play Zone for children, and the immersive Maze Zone with its dynamic lighting and sound effects.

Msheireb Museums will also expand its summer programme with new workshops in August. Visitors can now explore resin art, 3D printing, solar-powered miniatures, and embroidery, in addition to ongoing favourites such as Lego Printmaking, Arabic Calligraphy, and Gypsum Crafts.

These diverse activities, catering to various age groups, offer hands-on learning experiences within the museums' historic buildings. While a nominal fee applies, pre-registration is required due to limited spaces.