Machine Gun Kelly Says He's Been Sober For Almost A Year

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he has been completely sober for almost a year, stating that he hasn't touched a drop of alcohol since last August.

The rapper shared that he hasn't had a drink since last August, reports co'.

After concluding his European tour in 2023, Kelly underwent a stint in rehab.

He shared details about his path to sobriety during an appearance on the 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, saying, "I didn't tell anybody outside of the (people) closest to me. That was my first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it."

According to co, Kelly acknowledged the ongoing battle with sobriety, admitting that staying sober is like navigating a "constant tightrope walk."

His journey included consultations with multiple mental health professionals. He explained, "I met with a lot of psychiatrists, some who gave up on me, and many therapists who did the same. But I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is and have made peace with it. It's a constant tightrope walk."

Kelly is engaged to actress Megan Fox, and there is speculation swirling around their future plans, with sources suggesting family expansion has been a topic of conversation.

The 38-year-old Fox sparked rumours after flaunting a baby bump in her fiance's 'Lonely Road' music video.

Reports suggest that having children has been seriously considered by the couple.

An insider told Us Weekly, "Although they have discussed having a baby, this was just for MGK's music video."

Previously, a source disclosed that the star-studded pair, who have experienced their fair share of highs and lows in their relationship, were "trying to work through their issues."