Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 6; Check Prices Of 22K, 24K Gold Here
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 6th of August 2024.
The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 6
22 carat - Rs 6,469/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,057/gm
1 gram - Rs 6,469(Today)
Rs 6,470(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 51,752(Today)
Rs 51,760(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 64,690(Today)
Rs 64,700(Yesterday)
1 gram - Rs 7,057(Today)
Rs 7,058(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 56,456(Today)
Rs 56,464(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 70,570(Today)
Rs 70,580(Yesterday)
22-carat GOLD price on August 4, 2024 - Rs 6,470/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 4, 2024 - Rs 7,058/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 3, 2024 - Rs 6,470/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 3, 2024 - Rs 7,058/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 2, 2024 - Rs 6,480/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 2, 2024 - Rs 7,069/gm
