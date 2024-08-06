Toivo Klaar's Statement Leaves No Hope For Europe's Peace Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
European and Western institutions have once again shown their
true intentions by acting from their biased positions. From 2020
until today, the Political agents of Europe, suffering from serious
anxiety syndrome, can neither calm down nor retreat from their
pro-Armenian positions.
Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus
and the Crisis in Georgia, was remembered for a very regrettable
step when he was about to leave his 10-year term. In fact, it is
not something new that we witness in this region, but at least
being honest once in life when especially completing the service,
would be a generous step.
Toivo Klaar's biased comment also spontaneously invalidates the
meetings held by Europe, either in Brussels or in the United
States, under the name of "peace platform". The unjust position of
the EU Special Representative literally breaks the balance of the
scales of justice.
Klaar says that the EU did not play an active role in
Azerbaijan-Armenia relations until 2020. His role was mostly to
support the "work" of the former Minsk Group co-chairs.
The activity of the European Union started mostly after
2020, i.e. after the period when Azerbaijan liberated its
territories from Armenian occupation during the Patriotic
War.
Does the West seem to be more aggressor than
Armenia?
Undoubtedly, the fact that Azerbaijani territories were once
under occupation could not worry the West as much as it does now.
Western and European institutions, organizations, and politicians
thought that time was in their favour until a war broke out in
Garabagh with Armenia's provocations. They believed that the
Garabagh conflict would be permanently frozen and the conflict
status would be removed after some time.
However, Azerbaijan's changing geostrategic situation in the
South Caucasus disappointed the parties and even made them suffer
from anxiety syndrome.
Realities behind West's "Peace Talks
Platform"
Although the Garabagh conflict ended with the victory of
Azerbaijan in the just struggle, the Western side still refuses to
comply with realities. The negotiation process, which is
deliberately prolonged, either is cancelled with an excuse every
time, or remains fruitless until the next negotiation process
thrown by a third party for Armenia's favour. For example, the
West, which said that the processes between Armenia and Azerbaijan
were progressing positively after the last negotiations, soon
brought up the unnecessary issue of the release of separatist
criminals imprisoned in Baku at the request of Armenia. Later, it
led to a baseless accusation against Baku, regarding Armenians who
voluntarily moved from Garabagh to Armenia. Toivo Klaar's comment
is part of these unjust statements. He does not mention the fate of
Azerbaijanis who were displaced from current Armenian territories
in the late 1980s and from Garabagh following the first Garabagh
War in the 1990s. His biased position pushes beyond Armenia's
claims.
Nevertheless, why so much zeal, and so much initiative in peace
negotiations? Maybe it is time to make the position clear and say
who is with which side and what they are serving.
It turns out that Armenia gains time with the support of their
European allies by prolonging the negotiation process. However,
Baku is blamed when things go wrong and do not match the plan of
Western institutions.
The European representative is already preparing to hand over
his post to his new colleague, and the Council appoints Magdalena
Grono as EUSR for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia. And
we still try to find answer to the question of whether this will
change anything, or is it worth believing that the arrival of the
new representative will bring a positive atmosphere to the
region?
MENAFN06082024000195011045ID1108520699
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.