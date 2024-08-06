African Journalists Visit Irpin In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Journalists from African countries visited Irpin, Kyiv region, where they were provided with information regarding the crimes committed by Russian troops.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn on his Telegram.

"The importance of such visits is extremely high for us," he emphasized.

According to him, it is no secret that the Russian authorities are investing billions of dollars in promoting their agenda around the world and "pushing their propaganda into all the cracks and shaping attitudes towards Ukraine through the prism of lies, which they spread, in particular in many countries on the African continent."

The mayor noted that this is why some African leaders still attend forums in Moscow.

During the visit, journalists were informed of and presented with evidence of Russia's crimes committed on the territory of the Irpin community and Ukraine.

"Telling the truth about Russia's war against Ukraine is an important part of our struggle. We must use every opportunity to attract more support abroad," Markushyn said.

As reported by Ukrinform, a residential high-rise building at 42 Davydchuk Street in Irpin, destroyed by Russian troops at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, was restored and put into operation thanks to the United24 fundraising platform.