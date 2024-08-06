Dr. Sandeep Marwah Invited By Shantigram Centre Of USA To Promote Ayurveda And Yoga

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York: – The global influence of Indian ideology and holistic thinking is becoming increasingly evident, with practices such as Yoga and Ayurveda gaining widespread recognition and acceptance. One of the foremost institutions championing these ancient Indian sciences in the United States is the esteemed Shantigram Foundation.



In a significant development, renowned personality Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who serves as the President of Marwah Studios and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, was extended a prestigious invitation by Dr. Ambika Naie and Gopinath Nair of the Shantigram Centre. Dr. Marwah's visit was marked by his insightful discourse on the burgeoning rise and integration of Ayurvedic medicine within the healthcare landscape of the USA.



“Bringing the Wisdom of the Past for the world of Today and Tomorrow,” remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah during his address to the press. He elaborated on the timeless relevance of Ayurveda, emphasizing how its principles of balance and natural healing are resonating with contemporary audiences seeking holistic well-being. Dr. Marwah highlighted the increasing acceptance of Ayurveda and Yoga, noting their profound impact on modern healthcare and lifestyle choices.



Dr. Ambika Nair, in her address, underscored the importance of this collaboration and the potential benefits of merging ancient Indian practices with current wellness regimes.“We are witnessing a transformative period where traditional wisdom and modern science are converging. The Shantigram Foundation is dedicated to fostering this integration to promote a healthier and more balanced way of life,” said Dr. Nair.



The event also featured detailed discussions on the various aspects of Ayurvedic medicine, including its preventive, curative, and rejuvenative approaches. Dr. Marwah and the hosts explored the ways in which these practices can be tailored to meet the needs of a diverse population, enhancing the quality of life through natural and sustainable methods.



Shantigram continues to lead efforts in spreading awareness about Ayurveda and Yoga, providing resources, education, and support to individuals and communities interested in these ancient disciplines. The foundation's initiatives are geared towards creating a holistic ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional knowledge and modern application.



