Wix – Google Expand Strategic Partnership To Offer Wix Users Gemini For Workspace

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA – Wix Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX ), the leading SaaS website builder globally1, today announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with to offer Wix users Gemini for Workspace, which enables Wix users to leverage the most advanced generative AI solution across Google Workspace. Gemini for Workspace is designed to streamline workflows, enhance creativity, and boost efficiency.

Google Gemini is a cutting-edge, collaborative AI partner designed to increase productivity and creativity. By harnessing the power of AI, Gemini empowers users to write documents, design slideshows, write and summarize emails, organize projects and much more. Gemini is seamlessly integrated with Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet, and more – all in one location, enabling users to create, communicate, and collaborate with ease.

“Over the last decade, Wix augmented their website building solution with the best online tools from Google – search, advertising, maps and productivity. Today, with our new agreement and the launch of Gemini for Workspace, they've become the first partner to offer Gemini, offering the best generative AI solution in the market that can orchestrate across the apps and turbo charge their customer's productivity,” said Yuval Dvir, Senior Director of Online Channels and Partnerships at Google.“The use of Generative AI is particularly meaningful for growing businesses who are looking to get more out of less resources. Gemini for Workspace can help with that.”

“This collaboration further deepens the strategic partnership between Wix and Google, highlighting a shared commitment to innovation and providing our users with latest tools to help them streamline their work,” said Itay Shmool, VP, Chairman of Premium and Payments at Wix.” By integrating Gemini Workspace into the Wix platform, we are enabling our users to achieve new levels of productivity and creativity.”

Gemini for Google Workspace with Wix is available to US-based users in English.

The post Wix – Google expand strategic partnership to offer Wix users Gemini for Workspace appeared first on Caribbean News Global .