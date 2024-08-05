Safadi, Spanish, Norwegian, British Counterparts Discuss Regional Tensions, Call For Action Regarding Israeli Aggression On Gaza
8/5/2024 11:24:20 PM
AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made several telephone calls Monday with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
Safadi addressed the severe escalation in the region and condemned the assassination of Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh as a crime that risks escalating regional conflict, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
He also emphasised that stopping Israel's aggression on Gaza and its violations of international law are crucial towards de-escalating tensions that threaten both regional and global security.
Safadi also urged an end to Israel's aggressive policies and called for decisive actions to prevent Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and extremist ministers from imposing their dangerous agenda.
He also warned that continued escalation would jeopardise regional stability unless Israel ceases its aggression on Gaza and respects Palestinian rights and international law.
Safadi also received a phone call from Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib, during which they reviewed the regional situation.
The top diplomat reaffirmed Jordan's support for Lebanon's stability, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens, rejecting any Israeli aggression on Lebanon.
Bou Habib expressed appreciation for Jordan's longstanding and steadfast support for Lebanon.
