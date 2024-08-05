Germany Wins Illness-Affected Mixed Team Relay Triathlon
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Germany won Gold in the mixed triathlon relay at the Paris Olympics, with the event disrupted by illnesses that saw at least three teams report sick team members who swam in the River Seine last week. In a thrilling climax to the team race through central Paris, Germany's Laura Lindemann won a sprint finish, narrowly edging out Taylor Knibb from the United States in second and Beth Potter from Britain in third. The Belgian team did not race at all after their athlete Claire Michel fell sick, reportedly with E. coli, having swum in the Seine during the women's individual triathlon last Wednesday.
