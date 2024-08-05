Top Events Of The Day: RBI's Monetary Policy Panel Meeting Tata Power, NCC, PFC Results, Firstcry IPO, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On August 6, many key developments are expected. Major companies, including Tata Power, Raymond, NCC, PFC, PNC, Bajaj Electrical, Bluestar, Fortis, Gujarat Gas, Indigo Paints, Lupin, JM Financial, IIFL, 3M India, and Bata India, are set to release their first-quarter results. The Reserve of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee will also commence a three-day meeting to discuss monetary policy. The outcome will be announced on August 8.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet for a three-day session starting Tuesday, August 6, to deliberate on the central bank's monetary policy decisions, including the key interest rate at which it lends to commercial banks. This will be the RBI's third monetary policy decision for the financial year 2024-25, with Governor Shaktikanta Das set to announce the outcomes on Thursday, August 8.

The initial public offering (IPO) of FirstCry will be open for subscription from August 6 to August 8. The company aims to raise approximately ₹4,194 crore through this public offer.



Huawei is set to unveil two new tablets, the MatePad Pro 12.2 and the MatePad Air 12, on Tuesday, August 6. These latest additions to Huawei's tablet lineup are expected to offer advanced features and enhanced performance, catering to both professional and casual users.

Harris Begins Battleground Tour as Running Mate Speculation Grows

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is vying for the presidency as a Democrat, is set to embark on a four-day visit to crucial battleground states starting August 6. This announcement, made by her campaign on Thursday, has fueled anticipation regarding her choice of running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

The identity of Harris's running mate remains undisclosed, with an announcement expected today. Leading contenders, according to US media reports, include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Harris, 59, stands as the sole candidate who has officially filed to be the Democratic Party's nominee for the November 5 presidential election. This follows President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris on July 20.

Neeraj Chopra Poised for Paris Olympic Showdown

Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is gearing up to compete in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics. While the track and field events have already commenced, Chopra's event is scheduled to begin with the qualifiers on Tuesday. The final, should he advance, is set for August 8.

Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58 meters, also secured the World Championship title post-Tokyo. His performance in Paris is highly anticipated as he aims to defend his Olympic title.

India to Host First BIMSTEC Business Summit

India is set to host the inaugural Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Business Summit in New Delhi from August 6-8. Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the event marks a significant step in regional cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will inaugurate the summit, with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and other key leaders delivering keynote speeches. The summit aims to foster economic collaboration among BIMSTEC member countries.