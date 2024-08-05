Azerbaijan's MFA Advises Against Travel To Israel And Palestine
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel
warning on Israel and Palestine, Azernews reports, citing the
ministry.
“Considering the rapidly changing security situation in the
region where the State of Palestine and the State of Israel are
located, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are advised not
to travel to these countries unless strictly necessary.
It is necessary for the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan
currently living in or visiting these countries to follow the
safety and security rules and not visit areas of mass gatherings,”
the ministry said.
