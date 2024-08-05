Azerbaijan's MFA Advises Against Travel To Israel And Palestine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel warning on Israel and Palestine, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

“Considering the rapidly changing security situation in the region where the State of Palestine and the State of Israel are located, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are advised not to to these countries unless strictly necessary.

It is necessary for the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan currently living in or visiting these countries to follow the safety and security rules and not visit areas of mass gatherings,” the ministry said.