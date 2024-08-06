Ukrainian Seaports Handle 45.8M Tonnes Of Cargo Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-July 2024, cargo at Ukrainian seaports reached 59.9 million tonnes, almost as much as in the entire year of 2023.

The press service of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) said this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

“According to the latest figures provided by USPA, Ukraine's ports handled 59.9 million tonnes of cargo in January-July 2024, compared to 34.4 million tonnes in 2023. This is almost equal to the transshipment volumes for 12 months of 2023 (62 million tonnes)," the report says.

In July 2024, 7 million tonnes were transshipped, which is 2.2 times more than in 2023. Exports of agricultural products to 46 countries reached 4.2 million tonnes.

As reported, cargo turnover at the ports of Greater Odesa reached 60 million tonnes over 11 months of the Ukrainian maritime corridor's operation.