Ukrainian Naval Forces Destroy Three Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Naval Forces destroyed three Shahed UAVs during a nighttime air attack.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Naval Forces on Facebook.

"The forces and means of the Ukrainian Naval Forces shot down three enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drones during an air attack by the Russian occupiers last night," the post says.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces continue to destroy the enemy on land, at sea and in the air, the post says.

Ground Forces units destroy 446 Russian aerialin July

As Ukrinform reported, last night an air alert was declared in several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of a ballistic missile attack.