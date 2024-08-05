James Avery Artisan Jewelry Celebrates 70 Years With Traveling Trunk Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Unique, in-store experience features special collection from the company's archives

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is rolling out a special traveling trunk show to celebrate its 70th Anniversary. From Friday, August 16, until Monday, October 14, customers will have the opportunity to visit a local James Avery retail store for four scheduled days to view, try on and purchase exclusive designs.

"We are so excited to bring 23 designs back for a limited time to every one of our retail stores across four states," said the founder's granddaughter, Lindsey Avery Tognietti.

This trunk show event showcases 70 years of design and artistry. Today, we honor our founder's mission to celebrate life through the beauty of design with 23 heritage styles, offered exclusively in store for this special event.

Originally featured in catalogs in 1972, the stunning Sunburst Pendant offers a dramatic reimagining of the sun's rays.

(PRNewsfoto/James Avery Artisan Jewelry)

Continue Reading

Avery Tognietti, the recently appointed director of merchandising and design operations at James Avery, worked closely with the design and merchandising teams to curate the collection, bringing her unique perspective growing up within the company. "I love the artful simplicity of so many of these pieces that make them so iconically James Avery. I can picture my mom wearing matching James Avery designs like this when I was little – which makes the collection feel very nostalgic but also timeless."

The selection of designs for the trunk show was chosen from thousands of pieces in the James Avery archives. These heritage designs were picked to highlight a range of pieces iconic to James Avery, representing the artistry that has always been an integral part of the brand. From the sweet Piglet Charm to the artistic Sunburst Pendant, each of the 23 pieces showcase the unique craftsmanship and enduring meaning the company strives for.

"We're inspired by nature and the beauty in the world around us, and that was true from the beginning with Mr. Avery and the early designers," said Sarah Herr, vice president of merchandising and design.

"I love that these pieces represent some of the different motifs and styles through the decades, while still being so versatile and effortless to wear."

While the collection will be available for customers to view online and purchase by calling customer service, the trunk show's mission is to bring store associates and customers together in person to celebrate.

"My granddad loved to travel to each of our stores and meet customers on a more personal level," said Avery Tognietti. "So many of our customers have fond memories of meeting him at their local store, and so we really wanted to honor that legacy of connection by having pop up trunk shows for each location."

The trunk shows kick off in Fort Worth on Friday, August 16 and will conclude in South Texas on Monday, October 14. Customers who do not live near a James Avery retail store can view the designs online and purchase them through the company's customer service at 1-800-283-1770. All designs in the collection will have a special 70th anniversary. Once the trunk show ends on October 14, the designs will no longer be available for purchase.

A complete list of trunk show locations and dates is available online at jamesavery/70years .

For details on the history of the company visit jamesavery/about . And, for additional trunk show photos visit our media library at jamesavery/newsroom .

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with 130 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends, and behind-the-scenes content.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry