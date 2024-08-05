TWANG ANNOUNCES NEW BRAND REFRESH ALONG WITH EXCITING NEW PRODUCTS NOW HITTING SHELVES NATIONWIDE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twang , of premium-flavored salts, sugars and seasoning blends, is excited to unveil its new branding and packaging, along with several new delectable products:

Chile Lime Beer Salt , Tangy Tamarind Snack Salt

and

Classic Chamoy Snack Salt . Twang's new packaging can be found and in stores such as Walmart and HEB.

Twang Products

Continue Reading

Twang currently has four product categories in its portfolio and a thriving foodservice division. Until now, the product lines had their own branding and were previously referred to as Beer Salt, Twangerz, Twang-A-Rita and Reserve Michelada Mixes. In an effort to streamline the branding as the company continues to expand, all products will now live under the Twang banner.

Beer Salt is now Twang Beer Salt , Twang-A-Rita is now Twang Drink Rimmers , Twangerz is now Twang Snack Salts and Reserve Michelada is now Twang Michelada Mixer . Twang's products are still retaining their great flavors and the brand is even adding new ones, they simply will all be united under the Twang name. The brand's packaging has been redesigned to represent the brand's Latino heritage and its fun ethos, with elements like papel picado, playful icons and more.

"This brand refresh has been a labor of love for the Twang team," said Twang CEO Elysia Treviño-Gonzales. "We are excited to bring everything together in a cohesive, but fun way that really highlights who we are as a company."

As part of the brand's refresh, Twang is unveiling three new flavors amongst its existing product categories. Twang's Chile Lime Beer Salt offers a zesty punch of lime and chiles that pair perfectly with beer, hard seltzers, canned cocktails and sodas. Twang's Tangy Tamarind Snack Salt combines the fruit flavor with spicy chile and tangy lime, while the Classic Chamoy Snack Salt is Twang's granular take on the beloved condiment that merges the flavors of pickled fruit, chiles and lime. Both new Snack Salt flavors transform everyday snacks like fruit, veggies, and candy into extraordinary treats.

The new Twang branding and products are rolling out in stores now and will be widely available in the coming months. For more information about all Twang products, visit and follow on Instagram , Facebook

and TikTok .

SOURCE Twang