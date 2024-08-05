Drew Hatton joins Concora Credit as Chief Financial Officer.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew

Hatton has joined Concora Credit as Chief Officer. Drew brings deep financial services experience to the company, including Barclay, Amazon, and of America roles. In his new position, Drew will replace the outgoing CFO, Gregg Atkinson, who will now transition to an Advisor role.

"We are excited to hire exceptional talent like Drew, who brings us experience in both financial services and fast-paced organizations," said Bruce Weinstein, President and CEO of Concora Credit "He has a history of success and the owner/operator mentality that makes people successful within our business."

"I think Concora Credit is an exciting organization to join," said Drew Hatton. "With a strong balance sheet, underwriting expertise, and a history of success, we are well-positioned to win the consumer with less-than-perfect credit."



About Concora Credit Inc.

A single purpose guides Concora Credit:

to help non-prime consumers Do More with Credit. Through its credit servicing activities for issuing banks, the company has helped millions of consumers access credit through Private Label and General Purpose Credit Card programs designed for consumers with less-than-perfect credit. Concora Credit is the company of choice for merchants looking to offer greater access to credit for their customers because our flexibility delivers better outcomes at the point of sale and beyond. We see a bright future for consumers through our simple proposition that is best expressed in two words:

Do More.

Do More with Concora Credit

