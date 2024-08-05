Tierpoint Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Status Within The AWS Partner Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, announced today that it has achieved Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner (APN). AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.



With over 100 AWS certifications, inclusive of AWS Technical Certified Professional and Specialty accreditations, TierPoint focuses on helping clients effectively migrate to AWS and scale AWS adoption across their organizations, designing, building and managing AWS platforms that deliver secure and dependable cloud operations.

To attain AWS Advanced Tier Partner status, TierPoint met several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations, as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations.

“This designation underscores our commitment to supporting our AWS customers with a team of thoroughly trained, highly capable engineers that can help them optimize their cloud operations and achieve their most critical business objectives,” said Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development.“The AWS Advanced Tier Partner status is a notable milestone in our relationship, validating for our shared clients the strong skills and knowledge we bring to our AWS engagements.”

As an APN member, TierPoint joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

