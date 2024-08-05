Celebrating 20 Years Of Inspiration: The Anniversary Of If You Think You Can! By TJ Hoisington

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From a Humble Beginning in a Grocery Store Parking Lot to an International Bestseller

SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2004, author TJ Hoisington sat in the backseat of his car at a local grocery store parking lot, determined to bring a message of empowerment to the world. Two months later, "If You Think You Can!" was born-a that has since inspired countless readers across the globe. As we celebrate its 20th anniversary, we reflect on the remarkable journey of this motivational masterpiece.

TJ Hoisington writing book in car

Book Cover

Continue Reading

The creation of "If You Think You Can!" was fueled by a passion for helping others overcome their challenges and unlock their potential.

During the writing process, TJ received invaluable advice from renowned author Jack Canfield, who recommended that 30-40 individuals review the manuscript and provide feedback. "No matter how good a writer a person is, we all have blind spots, Canfield advised. Having people review the book and make suggested adjustments will make the book a better read." This collaborative approach ensured the book's messages were clear, impactful, and accessible to a

wide audience.

Within nine months of its release, "If You Think You Can!" became an international bestseller, captivating readers in 38 countries. Its success was a testament to the universal appeal of its empowering content. Today, the book is in its fifteenth edition, inspiring new generations with its timeless wisdom.

Renowned authors have praised "If You Think You Can!":



"TJ Hoisington clearly understands the power of positive thinking. Even long-time high achievers will get a performance boost from these 13 universal principles. This book makes the perfect gift-for yourself or others." –Ken Blanchard, coauthor of

The One Minute Manager®

"TJ has done a great job capturing what it takes to be a high achiever.

If You Think You Can!

is full of insights, inspirational stories, and useful information on how to succeed. Your success in any area of life will be guaranteed when you apply these 13 laws to everything you do." –Brian Tracy, author of

Getting Rich Your

Own

Way



"The magic of TJ Hoisington's message is that it's timeless and ageless. Everyone can appreciate the wisdom of being your best, and TJ does a wonderful job of capturing it." –Dean Karnazes,

The UltraMarathon

Man

TJ reflects on the book's enduring legacy: "As I reflect on the past twenty years, I am humbled and grateful for the success of

If You Think You Can! In addition to the many doors opened to me, many lives have changed for the better. The most impactful part of writing the book is that my back was against the wall financially in 2004, as I was in the first few years of running my leadership consulting company. In my darkest moment with a young family at the time, I took my doubts and fears and acted on faith. Despite my failures and weaknesses, I believed it was my time to unleash my greatness; the rest is history. My message to everyone is to believe in yourself. Believe in possibility. Raise your expectations and work hard to make your dreams a reality. In other words, unleash your greatness within."

About TJ Hoisington

TJ Hoisington is a motivational speaker, author, and leadership coach with over twenty years of experience helping organizations and individuals unlock their potential.

His work focuses on developing high-performance leaders, creating positive organizational cultures, and driving continuous

improvement-both personally and professionally.

For more information, visit:

Contact Person: Sarah Martin

Phone Number: 877-211-6983 ext. 3

Email Address: [email protected]

SOURCE TJ Hoisington