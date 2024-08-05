N-Korea puts on display new projectile force

(MENAFN) North Korea has significantly expanded its military capabilities with the addition of 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers, the state-run KCNA news agency reported. The unveiling of these new weapons took place in a solemn ceremony held in Pyongyang on Sunday, which was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other high-ranking officials. Photographs released by KCNA displayed several rows of khaki-colored military vehicles lined up before a large audience.



The specific type of the newly showcased missiles remains unspecified. However, in early July, North Korea claimed to have successfully tested the Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5 missile, which is purported to be capable of carrying a 4.5-ton “super-large warhead” with a range of up to 500 kilometers.



Kim Jong-un described the deployment of these missile systems as a significant enhancement to North Korea’s military capabilities and a “powerful treasured sword” that would bolster the country’s defense and international prestige. He emphasized that these new systems would be stationed in "frontier military units," likely those stationed along the border with South Korea.



In his address, Kim framed the missile build-up as a necessary response to the “increasingly savage” cooperation between the United States and its regional allies. He underscored that North Korea’s choice lies between dialogue and confrontation, asserting that the past three decades have shown the need to prepare thoroughly for confrontation.



The recent military expansion comes amidst heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea expressing concerns over joint military exercises conducted by the US and its allies. Pyongyang has interpreted these drills as potential rehearsals for an invasion, further escalating the regional security environment.

