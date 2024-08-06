National Handloom Day 2024: Know Date, Theme, History
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) National Handloom Day 2024, celebrated on August 7th, honors India's rich handloom heritage. Established in 2015, this day underscores the importance of handloom weavers and celebrates their contribution to India's socio-economic fabric
National Handloom Day 2024, celebrated on August 7th, honors India's rich handloom heritage. Established in 2015, this day underscores the importance of handloom weavers
August 7th marks the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905. This observance, started in 2015, celebrates the centenary of the movement that promoted self-reliance
The Swadeshi Movement, launched in Kolkata, symbolized resistance against colonial rule. Handlooms became a symbol of self-reliance and empowerment of local artisans
The day aims to support weavers and promote indigenous craftsmanship. Key government schemes include NHDP, Yarn Supply Scheme
The handloom sector employs over 35 lakh workers, predominantly women, and contributes significantly to India's export earnings and GDP. It supports rural development
India's handloom sector showcases diverse regional crafts, from Banarasi silk to Pashmina shawls. These traditional techniques, passed down through generations
Handloom weaving empowers women economically and socially. The eco-friendly nature of handloom production aligns with global sustainability trends
Key schemes include the NHDP for financial aid and technology upgrades, the Yarn Supply Scheme for affordable yarn, and the Handloom Weavers' Comprehensive Welfare Scheme
