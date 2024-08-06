Haryali Teej 2024: Facebook, Whatsapp wishes, images, greetings to share

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hariyali Teej 2024: Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Shravana month, honouring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Hariyali Teej is an important Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in northern and western India, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

| Hariyali Teej 2024: Date, muhurat time, significance, celebrations and more

Also known as Shravani Teej, it takes place during the monsoon season in the Hindu month of Shravan, a time when the landscape is lush and green, reflecting the festival's name-'Hariyali' meaning 'greenery' in Hindi.

The celebrations of Hariyali Teej are vibrant and festive, featuring traditional songs, dance, and swinging on exquisitely adorned swings. These activities, along with communal feasts and rituals, contribute to a lively and joyous atmosphere as communities unite in the celebration.

.Happy Hariyali Teej! May your life be filled with sweet moments and cherished memories.

.May the festival of Teej bring you endless joy and fulfilment.

.Happy Teej and may your life be blessed with good fortune and prosperity this Teej.





College girls decorate their hands with henna to celebrate the Hindu festival of Teej at Shahzada Nand college in Amritsar on August 3, 2024. College girls have their hands decorated with mehandi or henna during the Hindu Teej festival on the occasion of the Sawan (rain) month, at the Shahzada Nand College in Amritsar

.Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Hariyali Teej!

.May your life be filled with happiness and love this Teej.

.Wishing you a festive season full of laughter and love.

.Happy Teej! May your life be as colourful as the celebrations.





Amritsar: College girls perform 'giddha', a popular folk dance, to celebrate the Hindu festival of Teej at Shahzada Nand College, in Amritsar

.May this Hariyali Teej bring you endless happiness and success.

.Wishing you and your family a joyous and blessed Teej.

.Happy Hariyali Teej! May your days be filled with love and togetherness.

.May the spirit of Teej fill your heart with positivity and joy.

College girls perform 'giddha', a popular folk dance to celebrate the Hindu festival of Teej at Shahzada Nand college in Amritsar

.Happy Hariyali Teej! May your days be as bright as the festival itself.

.Sending you warm wishes for a wonderful Teej filled with joy.

.Happy Teej! May this festive season bring you closer to your loved ones.

.Wishing you a joyous and memorable Teej celebration.

Hariyali Teej observed on August 19 this year, married Hindu women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands.

.May the blessings of Goddess Parvati bring peace and prosperity to your home.

.Wishing you a Teej that is as beautiful and vibrant as you are.

.Happy Teej! May your prayers be answered and your dreams come true.

.May the blessings of this festival bring you peace and happiness.

.Wishing you a wonderful Hariyali Teej filled with love and laughter.