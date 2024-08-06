Indian Launches STEM Teacher Training Programme For Lankan Plantation Sector

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, August 6:

Under the multi-sectoral Indian grant assistance of INR 750 million to mark 200 years of arrival of Indian-origin Tamil community to Sri Lanka, announced during the visit of His Excellency the President of the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to India in July 2023, a teacher training program in STEM subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Biology) is currently underway in Sri Lanka.

The program was formally inaugurated at a ceremony held on 5th August 2024 at the Prime Minister's Office, Temple Trees, Colombo. Deputy High Commissioner of India Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, senior officials from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development, and the National Institute of Education, teacher-trainers from India and over 1000 teachers from various schools in the plantation regions of Sri Lanka attended the event.

Under the aegis of the teacher-training program, 19 Indian teachers specialized in imparting training in STEM subjects arrived in Sri Lanka on 21st July 2024. From 22nd July – 2nd August, they underwent orientation engagements anchored by the Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development and the Ministry of Education of Sri Lanka. This included intensive interactions with senior officials from both Ministries, field trips covering six schools in the plantations areas of Central and Western provinces, and a structured orientation programme organized by the National Institute of Education. Opening session of the orientation program on 29th July was addressed by the Hon. Minister of State for Education of Sri Lanka Mr A. Aravindh Kumar and senior officials of MWSEID, MoE and the High Commission of India in Colombo. Focus of the orientation engagements was review of the syllabi, gaining in-depth understanding of the specific HR and infrastructure requirements and expectations of the outcomes of the program, understanding the Sri Lankan educational system and pedagogy and teaching techniques employed, identification of divergences in curriculum vis-a-vis India, and chalking-out of short-term and long-term strategies for ensuring a successful program, as well as sustained benefits from it.

The teachers will now be deployed in schools in the plantation regions to commence the 10-week teacher-training program. A meticulous mapping exercise has been carried out for maximum utilisation of the pool of Indian trainers based on specific requirements of schools in the regions. Accordingly, the teachers will undertake training sessions in person at nearly 40 centres spread across Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces, while certain centres from Western, Southern and North Western provinces will also join in virtually. Effectively hundreds of teachers from schools in the plantation areas will have benefitted from the program by the time of its successful conclusion.

The training programme adds to the long list of people-centric development partnership initiatives of India in the country that are guided by the needs of the people of Sri Lanka and the priorities of the Government of Sri Lanka across sectors including education, housing, health, agriculture, livelihood sustenance, renewable energy, ports, railways, among many others.

Indian Submarine in Colombo

INS Shalki

Indian Navy's submarine INS Shalki, arrived on 02 August 2024 on a two day visit to Colombo. The submarine was received in a ceremonial manner by the Officer of the Guard of Sri Lanka Navy.

The Commanding Officer is scheduled to call on the Commander of the Western Naval Area Rear Admiral WDCU Kumarasinghe at Western Naval Headquarters on 02 August 2024. Later in the day, around 50 nominated personnel from Sri Lanka Navy are scheduled to visit the submarine and they will be briefed about the Submarine onboard. Personnel from High Commission of India and Sri Lanka Defence Forces will also visit INS Shalki.

INS Shalki is a Shishumar class diesel-electric submarine, commissioned into the Indian Navy on 07 February 1992. This is the first ever submarine to be built in India. Previously, Kalveri class submarine INS Karaj had visited Colombo in February 2024 and INS Vagir had visited Colombo in relation to the International Day of Yoga in June 2023.

The visit is an Operational Turn Around (OTR), wherein the submarine will replenish fuel and provisions. The crew will recuperate and have the opportunity of visiting places of interest in Sri Lanka. The submarine will depart the island on 04 August 2024.

