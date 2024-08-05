Israeli warplanes carry out air raid on Sheikh Radwan neighborhood situated in northern Gaza City

(MENAFN) In a recent escalation of violence, Israeli warplanes carried out an air raid on the Radwan neighborhood, situated in northern Gaza City, on Sunday night. According to local sources, the raid targeted Al-Radwan Mosque, although there were no immediate reports of injuries resulting from this strike.



Earlier in the evening, Israeli artillery shells hit the central Gaza Strip, specifically targeting the area of Deir al-Balah. This bombardment led to the deaths of two Palestinian civilians and caused injuries to several others. Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli forces aimed their attack at a residential house in the heart of Deir al-Balah, exacerbating the toll on local residents.



The ongoing military campaign by Israeli forces against the Gaza Strip has intensified significantly since October 7, 2023. This extensive assault by land, air, and sea has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis. To date, the conflict has claimed the lives of 39,583 Palestinian civilians, including a high number of women and children. Additionally, there are reports of 91,398 individuals who have sustained injuries. These figures are likely to be incomplete, as many victims remain trapped under rubble or in areas that are difficult for emergency services to access, complicating efforts by ambulances and rescue teams to provide aid.

