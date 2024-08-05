Paris 2024 Olympics: Qatari Sprinter Samba Qualifies For 400M Hurdles Semi-Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 QNA

Paris: Qatari Abdulrahman Samba qualified for the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles race in the athletics competitions held today at the Stade de France Olympic in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Samba finished the qualifying round in the second group with a time of 48:35 seconds, behind Norwegian Karsten Warholm, the medalist of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, who snatched first place with a time of 47:57 seconds, and Frenchman Clement Dugos, who came in second with a time of 47:69 seconds.

Samba will compete in the semi-finals tomorrow evening, and if he qualifies, he will compete in the final the day after tomorrow.

Samba, who won the gold medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, hopes to break through the barriers of the experienced trio, Warholm, the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist, Brazilian Alisson dos Santos, the runner-up, and American Ray Benjamin, the bronze medalist.