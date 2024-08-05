(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Beat the heat with Yango Maps' innovative comfortable routes in Dubai

Dubai, UAE – 05 August, 2024 - As Dubai faces the peak of summer heat, Yango Maps is enhancing urban mobility with its unique 'comfortable routes' feature, designed to make around the city easier and more bearable. This feature, a boon during the soaring temperatures, guides users through shaded pathways and air-conditioned bus stops, highlighted with a distinct snowflake icon on the app.

As the city adjusts to the high temperatures and continues daily routines, the convenience of traveling with comfort is more crucial than ever. Yango Maps has responded to the needs of the community by introducing routes that incorporate over 570 air-conditioned bus stops throughout Dubai. These stops can be easily identified on the app with an 'Air-conditioned' label, ensuring that users can stay cool while waiting for public transport.

Yango Maps algorithm not only predicts the outdoor temperatures using historical weather data but also optimizes a user’s journey to reduce exposure to the heat. With these comfortable routes, the team ensures that even during the hottest days, your travel won't extend more than 20 minutes beyond the regular route time.

Yango Maps continues to commit to providing smart, adaptive transport solutions that cater to the evolving infrastructure and climatic conditions of Dubai. This service is part of Yango Maps’ ongoing mission to offer a smarter, more enjoyable travel experience for everyone in the city.

Yango Maps is available for free on Google Play and the App Store, with both English and Arabic for the interface and voice directions.









