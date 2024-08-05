The Aldiss Award Launch: Celebrating Excellence In World-Building Across Speculative Fiction & Gaming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honouring the Legacy of Brian Aldiss, Celebrating Extraordinary Realms in Science Fiction & Fantasy

- Allen StroudLONDON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .The award bridges literature and gaming.Inaugurated at Worldcon 25, Glasgow.Celebrates Brian Aldiss 's centenary year of 2025.Submissions open on what would have been Brian's 99th birthday.First award honoured on Brian's 100th birthday on the 18th August 2025The Aldiss Award , dedicated to celebrating exceptional world-building in science fiction and fantasy across literature and gaming, is excited to announce its launch. This distinguished annual award honours the rich legacy of Brian Aldiss, a Grand Master of science fiction, by spotlighting visionary creators who transport audiences to extraordinary realms.The Aldiss Award seeks to carve out a prestigious place within the science fiction, fantasy and gaming communities, celebrating the profound impact of world-building on culture and storytelling. By recognising and supporting those who excel in the art of world-building, the award aims to inspire future generations of authors, game developers, and story tellers. The not-for-profit initiative is to recognise excellence in a vibrant community both in the UK and globally, united by a shared passion for speculative fiction."We are thrilled to present the Aldiss Award, which acknowledges the incredible contributions of world-building in speculative fiction," said Allen Stroud, Chair of the Aldiss Award Committee. "Our mission is to celebrate the intricate and immersive worlds created by authors and game developers, ensuring that the legacy of Brian Aldiss continues to inspire and uplift the genre."Key aspects of the awards include:- Categories: The Aldiss Award will be presented to a Best Novel or Best Game, emphasising extraordinary achievements in world-building.- Judging Panel: A panel of esteemed judges, including acclaimed authors, gaming & literary industry experts, and influential figures within both communities, will assess the entries.- Award Ceremony: An annual event, where winners will be celebrated and honoured for their groundbreaking contributions to the genre."This award not only celebrates individual achievements but also enriches the larger community dedicated to the art of storytelling," added Tim Aldiss, son of Brian and the originator of the idea of the award. "With the blessing of the Aldiss Literary Estate we aim to create a platform that elevates visionary works and fosters a deeper connection to the skill involved in world building."The Aldiss Award invites writers, creators & publishers from the UK to participate and be recognised for their exceptional contributions to the genre. By honouring those who excel in world-building, The Aldiss Award channels the passion and legacy of Brian Aldiss, perpetuating a tradition of excellence in speculative fiction.Brian Aldiss was a renowned British science fiction writer, born on August 18, 1925, and passed away on August 19, 2017. He was celebrated for his significant contributions to the science fiction genre, with notable works including the "Helliconia" trilogy, "Hothouse," and "Non-Stop." Aldiss's "Supertoys Last All Summer Long" inspired the Steven Spielberg film "A.I. Artificial Intelligence." Throughout his career, Aldiss received numerous accolades, including the Hugo Award, Nebula Award, and John W. Campbell Memorial Award. He was also named a Grand Master by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America. Beyond his literary achievements, Aldiss was influential in promoting science fiction as a respected literary form, contributing to anthologies and literary criticism, and serving as a vice-president of the international writers' organisation PEN as well as being the first chairman of the British Science Fiction Association.For more information about the Aldiss Award, submission guidelines, and upcoming events, please visit our website at [ ]( ) or contact [...](...).About The Aldiss Award:The Aldiss Award celebrates and honours the exceptional skill of world-building in science fiction and fantasy across literature and gaming. Esteemed for its connection to the legacy of Brian Aldiss, a Grand Master of science fiction, this award shines a spotlight on creative works that transport audiences to extraordinary realms. By recognising and supporting visionary creators, The Aldiss Award elevates the genre and fosters a vibrant community dedicated to the art of storytelling.Contact Information:For more information, please contact:Tim Aldiss, The Aldiss Award Ltd, +44 (0) 7703291665 [...](...)

