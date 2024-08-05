Egypt's Marsa Matruh... Breathtaking Lagoons, Beaches Attracting Tourists Worldwide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Islam Abdulfattah

CAIRO, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Marsa Matruh, located in Egypt's Mediterranean Coast, 524 kilometers from the Capital, is known for its lagoons and white sandy beaches, attracting many from across the globe.

Marsa Matruh is on a large bay with resorts stretching along the shore including Cleopatra's Beach, which is surrounded by rocks, creating a natural pool called Cleopatra's Bath.

Marsah Matruh's is one of the best destinations on the north Coast for what is called medical tourism, especially the Siwa Oasis, which is famous for its natural recovery resorts for treating rheumatism, joint and spinal pain. (end) ism