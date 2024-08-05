Tocumen International Airport Is Planning A 300 Room Hotel

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The of a hotel within the grounds of

Tocumen International Airport

is one of the proposals of its new administration.

Turning the airport into more than just a passenger arrival and departure point is the goal of its manager, José Ruiz.

"Most airports are completely overwhelmed by space, they can't grow, we have land, that means we can do things that others can't do and be more than just an airport," he said.

The hotel will have a capacity of around

300 rooms, rooms, meeting rooms and activities.

Ruiz points out that it is necessary to establish a roadmap of what is to be achieved with the airport in the next 20 or 50 years in order to begin working on it immediately.

Another project that will be launched in a few months is the

construction of a third runway,

whose value is estimated between 800 million and

1.5 million dollars.

"It is a project that has to be done out of necessity, it had to be done three years ago, we are late," said Ruiz. There are also plans to

expand Terminal 2, adding between eight and ten more gates, which will translate into a greater number of landings and daily passengers.

Authorities are considering working on the rest of the existing airports in the country to get the most out of them, since they are not currently being used.

"Our ground facilities allow us to extend our services, guaranteeing a better experience for the thousands of travelers who pass through Panama every day," said Ruiz.

