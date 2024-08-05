Helmand Youth Imparts Free Education To 300 Children At Home

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARAH (Pajhwok): A youth in ​​Greshk district of southern Helmand province started imparting free education to children including girls up to the third grade at his home two years ago, but he complains about a shortage of classrooms and stationery.

The young man, Abdul Qadeer Pasoon, has set up classes for 300 children including 70 girls in Terma area and imparts free education up to the third grade.

He said the children were being taught by two teachers who bore all the expenses. He said the major problems they faced were lack of stationery and space.

Pasoon said he opened the school in his home two years ago and had so far enrolled 300 students. The children are now taught by two teachers who come at different times.

About 80 families reside in the village, but no school has been built here for centuries.

Pasoon said their efforts had a positive outcome and the children who previously roamed the streets could now read and write.

He urged the government and charities to assist him in building classrooms and providing books and stationery to the students.

Children who are studying in these classes said they were happy and asked the government to build a school for them.

A student, Izzatullah, said:“We are taught well here, but our biggest problem is space shortage. Hot and cold weather interrupt our lessons.”

Another student Zayha said she wanted to become a doctor or a teacher in future and asked the government to provide them with books and stationery.

On the other hand, Helmand governor's spokesman, Maulvi Mohammad Qasim Riaz, said the Islamic Emirate always endeavored to provide education to children in all provinces and districts.

Riaz assured that with the help of the provincial government and organizations working in the field of education, such young people would be supported and their problems would be solved.

In Helmand, residents of some districts are still deprived of even basic facilities of life such as schools, hospitals, electricity, telecommunication services and roads.

ma

