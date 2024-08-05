Aviation, Drones And Artillery: Russians Shelled Zaporizhzhia Region 472 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past day, the invaders fired 472 times in Zaporizhzhia region. Eight settlements were under enemy fire.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the enemy launched 3 air strikes on Lobkove and Malynivka.

293 UAVs of various modifications attacked Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyn, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

Six from multiple rocket launchers hit Hulyaypole and Mala Tokmachka.

170 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Robotyn, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 3 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured, said Fedorov.

As a reminder, the day before, the enemy struck almost half a thousand times at 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia regio .

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration