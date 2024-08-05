House Collapse Kills Three In Egypt
(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Aug 5 (IANS) Three people were killed in a building collapse in the city of Shebin El-Kom in Menoufia Governorate, northern Egypt, according to a statement by local authorities.
Civil protection and ambulance teams were dispatched to the site for rescue and search operations on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.
A security cordon was imposed around the area, and adjacent houses were evacuated in preparation for the removal of the rubble.
The Governor of Menoufia, Ibrahim Abu Limon, stated that a restoration order had been issued for the building, but the owner did not carry out the necessary work.
This led the governorate to issue a removal order, which was also not implemented by the landlord.
Further details are awaited.
