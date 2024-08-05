When Ryan Reynolds Asked Hugh Jackman ‘Are You Sure’
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) The superhero movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is currently a sensation at the box office, on track to become the highest-grossing R-rated film. Amid this success, actor Hugh Jackman is reflecting on the moment Ryan Reynolds approached him to return to his iconic role as Wolverine.
Hugh Jackman recently shared a throwback image on Instagram of himself in conversation with Ryan Reynolds.
In the picture, Jackman is seen holding his fist near Reynolds' face.
Jackman captioned the photo:“This photo was taken on September 4, 2022. There were maybe 7 or 8 people in the world who knew @vancityreynolds and I were about to shoot a little something to announce that #deadpoolandwolverine were joining the MCU. Becoming Wolverine Again was born.”
The actor added:“It's one of the most important moments of my life. I think at that very moment Ryan literally asked me if I was sure. I was! I am! So we shot this with @slevydirect and @maximumeffort and held our collective breath that it didn't leak. To all of our surprise, it didn't. Now playing in theatres worldwide. @grd212a @marvelstudios.”
'Deadpool and Wolverine' are frenemies in the Marvel Universe, known for their extraordinary healing powers. In one comic book, 'Uncanny X-Men', Wolverine even regenerates from a drop of blood.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' features many guest appearances, including Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, and Ryan's wife, Blake Lively.
The film has grossed $824 million globally and is currently playing in theatres.
The film has surpassed the entire theatrical runs of 2016's 'Deadpool' ($783 million) and 'Deadpool 2' ($786 million).
It is currently the third-biggest R-rated movie in history, after 'Joker' ($1.07 billion) and 'Oppenheimer' ($975 million).
The film has revitalised Marvel after the studio experienced a series of box office and OTT disappointments.
